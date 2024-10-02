Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Public Vaccination Campaign Against Flu and COVID-19 Begins

October 2, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare announced the start of a public vaccination campaign, which will allow citizens to choose...

Taiwan: Public Vaccination Campaign Against Flu and COVID-19 Begins
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
October 2, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare announced the start of a public vaccination campaign, which will allow citizens to choose between the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine. Citizens will be able to receive the new vaccine early to increase immunity and reduce the risk of infection. The ministry urged the public to actively participate in the vaccination campaign to protect themselves and their families. This initiative is an important step in the fight against infectious diseases in Taiwan, an island nation that has successfully managed the COVID-19 pandemic. The news was reported by 自由時報. The vaccination campaign is part of the Taiwanese government's ongoing efforts to ensure public health and prevent disease outbreaks.

