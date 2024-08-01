Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Purchase of Link 16 system to improve military capabilities

01 August 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense has announced the purchase of the 'lite' version of the Link 16 system, part of a military...

Taiwan: Purchase of Link 16 system to improve military capabilities
01 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense has announced the purchase of the 'lite' version of the Link 16 system, part of a military tactical data network used by NATO members. This system, expected to become operational by 2026, will improve the command, control, communications, intelligence and surveillance capabilities of the Taiwanese military. Although it will not receive the full version, the system will allow sharing information and integrating Taiwanese and foreign-made weapons. The purchase, worth an estimated $76 million, was approved by the US government, as reported by Taipei Times. The Ministry of National Defense has main headquarters in New Taipei City and Taichung, strategic cities for national security.

