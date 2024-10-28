Taiwan: Raymond Greene Reassures on Compatibility between Taiwanese and US Semiconductor Industry

October 27, 2024_ Raymond Greene, director of the American Institute in Taiwan, said that Taiwan's semiconductor industry and that of the United States are fully compatible and complementary. In an interview, he stressed that Taiwan does not need to worry about the so-called "de-Taiwanization of semiconductors" despite Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) building factories in the United States. Greene also pointed out that although Taiwan has a strong manufacturing ecosystem, it cannot meet the growing demand for semiconductors alone, especially for artificial intelligence applications. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. Greene also warned that Taiwan faces challenges in resources and growing demand, while cooperation with other countries could be an opportunity to strengthen high-tech industrial relations.