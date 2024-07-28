Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Reactor 1 of the Kuosheng nuclear power plant officially decommissioned

28 luglio 2024 | 12.59
Redazione Adnkronos
July 28, 2024_ Reactor 1 of the Kuosheng Nuclear Power Plant officially ceased operations on July 27, 2024, after 40 years of operation. Taiwan Power Company plans to complete the decommissioning process by following the necessary procedures, with the nuclear fuel being removed and transferred to a cooling pool. With decommissioning, nuclear power generation in Taiwan drops to 2.8%, raising concerns about the country's energy security. Experts warn that dependence on external energy sources could increase, especially in a tense geopolitical context. The news is reported by 中國時報. The Kuosheng nuclear power plant is located in northern Taiwan and has been at the center of debates over energy security and the environmental impact of alternative energy sources.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
