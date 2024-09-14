Taiwan: Real Estate Market Booms Despite Mortgage Crisis

September 13, 2024_ Despite the mortgage crisis in Taiwan, the pre-sale real estate market is experiencing a period of great expansion. According to statistics, the volume of new real estate listings for the period of September 2024 in the six major cities and the Hsinchu region reaches nearly NT$1 trillion, marking a historical record. Experts are wondering what is fueling this confidence among developers, which has increased by 40% compared to the previous year. The source of this information is 工商時報. With more significant projects coming up by the end of the year, the total volume of real estate listings is expected to exceed NT$2 trillion.