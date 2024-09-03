Taiwan: Real Estate Transaction Volume Increases 23.6% with New Policy

September 03, 2024_ Taiwan's new real estate purchase policy has led to a 23.6% increase in transaction volume in the first year of implementation. Real estate industry experts report that although interest savings are limited, the policy has reduced the financial burden for first-time buyers, boosting confidence in the market. In addition, it is expected that the market may face a potential sales crisis after the five-year grace period ends. The news is reported by ettoday.net, highlighting the significant impact of government policies on Taiwan's real estate market, which continues to grow despite global economic challenges.