Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Real Estate Transaction Volume Increases 23.6% with New Policy

September 03, 2024_ Taiwan's new real estate purchase policy has led to a 23.6% increase in transaction volume in the first year of implementation....

Taiwan: Real Estate Transaction Volume Increases 23.6% with New Policy
03 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 03, 2024_ Taiwan's new real estate purchase policy has led to a 23.6% increase in transaction volume in the first year of implementation. Real estate industry experts report that although interest savings are limited, the policy has reduced the financial burden for first-time buyers, boosting confidence in the market. In addition, it is expected that the market may face a potential sales crisis after the five-year grace period ends. The news is reported by ettoday.net, highlighting the significant impact of government policies on Taiwan's real estate market, which continues to grow despite global economic challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
real estate has led to policy Taiwan's real estate
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza