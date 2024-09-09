Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Reale Cucina Italiana brings the authentic taste of Italy to Taipei
09 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 08, 2024_ Reale Cucina Italiana restaurant has opened its doors in Taipei, offering an a la carte menu that celebrates the culinary tradition of Italy. Chef Boris, who has worked in restaurants in Toronto and Rome, offers dishes such as shrimp carbonara and tiramisu, emphasizing the authenticity and simplicity of Italian cuisine. This new restaurant, located in the vibrant Ren'ai district, aims to satisfy the palates of Taiwanese foodies, bringing a piece of Italy to the capital. The news is reported by bg3.co. Reale Cucina Italiana stands out for its attention to the quality of the ingredients and traditional preparation, promising a unique gastronomic experience for visitors.

