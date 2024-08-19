Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:15
Taiwan: Record income for young people under 30

August 19, 2024_ According to the latest statistics, the average annual income of Taiwanese youth under 30 has reached a new all-time high of...

19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ According to the latest statistics, the average annual income of Taiwanese youth under 30 has reached a new all-time high of NT$546,000. Experts attribute this achievement to the new generation's efforts and achievements in the labor market, as well as an improved economic environment and increased employment opportunities. This not only highlights the professional capabilities of young people, but also Taiwan's economic growth. The news was reported by 自由時報. The increase in youth income could have a positive impact on consumption and the local economy, contributing to greater financial stability for Taiwanese families.

