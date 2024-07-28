Taiwan: Recovery forecast for the stock market after the recent decline

July 28, 2024_ Experts predict a possible recovery of the Taiwan stock market after a decline of more than 2,000 points, thanks to an improvement in the international situation and a decrease in fear among investors. Several stocks, including those of companies such as United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and Compal Electronics, are showing signs of overselling and could benefit from a rebound. Analysts suggest monitoring stocks with recovery potential as the market prepares for a possible recovery. The source of this information is 工商時報. Additionally, demand in the technology and semiconductor sectors is expected to increase in the second half of the year, contributing to a broader economic recovery.