Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
13:48
Taiwan: Recruiting 6,000 Volunteers for Maritime Defense

September 22, 2024_ Taiwan has announced a plan to recruit 6,000 volunteers to strengthen its maritime defense against potential enemy invasions. The...

Taiwan: Recruiting 6,000 Volunteers for Maritime Defense
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 22, 2024_ Taiwan has announced a plan to recruit 6,000 volunteers to strengthen its maritime defense against potential enemy invasions. The selected volunteers will receive professional training and will be involved in patrolling and sea rescue operations when necessary. This initiative aims to improve the island's maritime security amid rising regional tensions. The news was reported by 自由時報. The recruitment is part of a broader strategy to engage the population in national defense and ensure the security of Taiwan's territorial waters.

