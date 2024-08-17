Taiwan: Referendum Request to Remove Keelung Mayor Approved

August 16, 2024_ The Central Election Committee of Taiwan has officially approved the request for a referendum to remove Keelung Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang. The vote will be held on October 13, 2024, with a voting period from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For the referendum to be valid, at least 76,979 voters must cast a vote in favor of removal. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the importance of civic participation in Taiwan's democratic process.