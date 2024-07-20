Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Reform of the judicial system with the creation of a Constitutional Court

20 July 2024_ Taiwan's Parliament has approved a significant reform of the judicial system with the establishment of a new Constitutional Court. The...

Taiwan: Reform of the judicial system with the creation of a Constitutional Court
20 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

20 July 2024_ Taiwan's Parliament has approved a significant reform of the judicial system with the establishment of a new Constitutional Court. The Court will be responsible for resolving constitutional disputes and its judges will be appointed by the President and confirmed by Parliament. The judges will have an eight-year, non-renewable term and will not be able to hold other positions or participate in political or commercial activities during their term. The reform also provides that judges cannot be removed from office without the approval of Parliament. This was reported by the news site 人間福報 (The Merit Times). This reform aims to strengthen the independence and integrity of Taiwan's judicial system.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
has approved form also provides be
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza