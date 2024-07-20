Taiwan: Reform of the judicial system with the creation of a Constitutional Court

20 July 2024_ Taiwan's Parliament has approved a significant reform of the judicial system with the establishment of a new Constitutional Court. The Court will be responsible for resolving constitutional disputes and its judges will be appointed by the President and confirmed by Parliament. The judges will have an eight-year, non-renewable term and will not be able to hold other positions or participate in political or commercial activities during their term. The reform also provides that judges cannot be removed from office without the approval of Parliament. This was reported by the news site 人間福報 (The Merit Times). This reform aims to strengthen the independence and integrity of Taiwan's judicial system.