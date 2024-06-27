Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Taiwan: Renzo Piano and his influence on the Taipei art scene
27 giugno 2024 | 13.07
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ The famous Taiwanese composer Chiang Rong-Tsung recently collaborated with the Fubon Art Museum in Taipei, designed by the Italian architect Renzo Piano. The collaboration resulted in the creation of a unique sound experience for the museum, which includes background music for the main exhibitions. The museum, located in the Xinyi district, was inaugurated with an exhibition dedicated to Auguste Rodin, curated by museum director Mei-Hui Weng. The news, reported by limedia.tw, underlines the importance of the fusion between architecture and music to enrich the visitor experience. Renzo Piano, known for his work on the Pompidou Center in Paris, continues to influence the international cultural scene with his works.

