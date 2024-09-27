September 26, 2024_ Taipei's Xinyi District, known for its high international visibility, is home to three works by winners of the prestigious Pritzker Prize, including the Italian Renzo Piano. His first work in Taiwan, the Fubon A25 skyscraper, represents an example of architectural excellence and joins projects by other famous architects such as Richard Meier and Richard Rogers. This district, a symbol of Taiwan's history and development, has become a stage for contemporary architecture, attracting the attention of professionals and enthusiasts in the sector. The growing popularity of these works, especially Fubon A25, highlights the interest in high-quality architecture and Italian design globally. The news was reported by bg3.co, highlighting the importance of Italian architectural culture in the Taiwanese context.