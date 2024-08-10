Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Rise in infection cases linked to risky behavior

August 10, 2024_ Taiwan has seen a significant increase in infection cases, with over 90% attributed to unsafe sexual behavior. Local health...

August 10, 2024_ Taiwan has seen a significant increase in infection cases, with over 90% attributed to unsafe sexual behavior. Local health authorities have called on the public to adopt safer practices and prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. The increase has raised concerns among health officials, who are stepping up awareness campaigns. Recent statistics highlight the need for continued education on sexual health. The news was reported by 自由時報. Taiwan's health authorities, responsible for public health, are working to improve awareness and prevention among citizens.

