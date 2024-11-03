Taiwan: Rising Elderly Population and New Legislative Proposals

November 2, 2024_ Taiwan has seen a significant increase in its elderly population, with seven regions becoming "super-aged societies" as of June 2024, according to a report by the Ministry of the Interior. Currently, 18.76 percent of the population, or 4,391,744 people, are aged 65 or over, an increase of more than one million from 2018. Chiayi County is the region with the highest percentage of elderly people, while Hsinchu County and Hsinchu City, centers of the semiconductor industry, have the lowest percentages. Legislator Wu Chun-cheng has proposed a law to adapt economic policies to the aging population, suggesting replacing terms such as "elderly" with "strong generation." The source of this information is the Taipei Times. Taiwan is set to become the world's oldest society, with a forecast of losing 10 million people in the next five decades.