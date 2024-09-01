Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Rising Real Estate Prices and Challenges for Local Developers

August 31, 2024_ In Taichung, the construction of sports centers has led to a significant increase in real estate transactions, especially in the...

Taiwan: Rising Real Estate Prices and Challenges for Local Developers
01 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ In Taichung, the construction of sports centers has led to a significant increase in real estate transactions, especially in the northern district, where the presence of services and academic institutions attracts investors. However, new restrictions on real estate lending imposed by the central bank have created difficulties for small builders, who fear they will not be able to compete with large developers. Despite rising prices, data shows that Hsinchu's real estate market has seen a 58% increase in the past five years, making home purchases more expensive for first-time buyers. The situation is further complicated by archaeological discoveries at TSMC construction sites, raising concerns about project delays. The news is reported by ettoday.net. The challenges in Taiwan's real estate market reflect the tensions between urban development and cultural preservation.

