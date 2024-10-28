Taiwan: Salvatore Ferragamo and TWG Tea present an exclusive afternoon tea experience

October 27, 2024_ Salvatore Ferragamo, the famous Italian fashion brand, has collaborated with the prestigious luxury tea brand TWG Tea to launch an exclusive afternoon tea experience called "Signorina Capsule". This event, available until May 3, 2025 at the fifth floor lounge of TWG Tea Taipei 101, offers a menu inspired by the scents and colors of Ferragamo fragrances, with desserts such as macarons and cheesecakes decorated with the famous Vara bow. The package for two people starts at 1,380 NT$, and reservations can be made through a dedicated number. The news was reported by bg3.co, highlighting the interest in Italian culture also in Taiwan. This initiative represents a marriage between fashion and gastronomy, celebrating Italian elegance in an international context.