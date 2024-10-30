Taiwan: Seminar in Rome on Taiwan's geopolitics with Italian experts

October 30, 2024_ Yesterday, the University of Rome La Sapienza hosted a seminar titled "Global Taiwan", focusing on the geopolitical importance of Taiwan, with the participation of renowned Italian scholars. Among the speakers, Professor Guido Samarani from Ca' Foscari University of Venice discussed the history and current political situation of Taiwan, while Professor Stefano Pelaggi stressed the need for greater academic attention to the island. Researcher Li Yu-tang, present from the Accademia Sinica, highlighted that Beijing's claims of Taiwan's sovereignty are unfounded and distorted. The news is reported by pchome.com.tw. This seminar represents a significant step in raising awareness in Italy about the geopolitical importance of Taiwan, a topic that deserves greater discussion in the Italian academic context.