Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Seminar in Rome on Taiwan's geopolitics with Italian experts

October 30, 2024_ Yesterday, the University of Rome La Sapienza hosted a seminar titled "Global Taiwan", focusing on the geopolitical importance of...

Taiwan: Seminar in Rome on Taiwan's geopolitics with Italian experts
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 30, 2024_ Yesterday, the University of Rome La Sapienza hosted a seminar titled "Global Taiwan", focusing on the geopolitical importance of Taiwan, with the participation of renowned Italian scholars. Among the speakers, Professor Guido Samarani from Ca' Foscari University of Venice discussed the history and current political situation of Taiwan, while Professor Stefano Pelaggi stressed the need for greater academic attention to the island. Researcher Li Yu-tang, present from the Accademia Sinica, highlighted that Beijing's claims of Taiwan's sovereignty are unfounded and distorted. The news is reported by pchome.com.tw. This seminar represents a significant step in raising awareness in Italy about the geopolitical importance of Taiwan, a topic that deserves greater discussion in the Italian academic context.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
titled Global Taiwan Italian academic context Taiwan Global Taiwan
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza