Taiwan: Smog and bad weather warning arriving from China

July 24, 2024_ Taiwan prepares to deal with a widespread spread of smog from China, with the environment agency predicting a deterioration in air quality. The weather forecast indicates thundery rain in the north and center of the island, while the south will have mostly sunny weather. Due to a cold front, temperatures will drop significantly, with lows expected around 15 degrees Celsius in the north and 18 degrees in the south. Authorities recommend limiting outdoor activities and paying attention to weather conditions. The news is reported by 人間福報 (The Merit Times). Citizens are invited to wear appropriate clothing and bring umbrellas with them in case of rain.