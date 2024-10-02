Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
Taiwan: Stellantis and the debut of Alfa Romeo and Jeep in the Taiwanese market

October 01, 2024_ Taiwanese automotive group Shangteng Automobile announced that it has obtained the representation of Stellantis brands, introducing...

Taiwan: Stellantis and the debut of Alfa Romeo and Jeep in the Taiwanese market
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 01, 2024_ Taiwanese automotive group Shangteng Automobile announced that it has obtained the representation of Stellantis brands, introducing Alfa Romeo, Jeep and RAM models in Taiwan for the first time. The goal is to launch 20 models by 2027, aiming to sell over 10,000 vehicles per year. Alfa Romeo, a well-known Italian sports car brand, and Jeep, famous for its SUVs, join forces with RAM, an American pickup brand, to expand their presence in the Asian market. Shangteng Automobile, which also operates dealerships for Porsche and Kia, will work with local partner Peugeot and Citroën to achieve these ambitious goals, as reported by ltn.com.tw. This move marks a significant step in the expansion of Italian and American automotive brands in Taiwan, a growing market for the automotive sector.

