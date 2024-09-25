Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Stellantis prepares the return of Italian brands to the Taiwanese market

Taiwan: Stellantis prepares the return of Italian brands to the Taiwanese market
25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ Stellantis, the automotive group that includes iconic brands such as Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep, is planning its return to the Taiwan market. Recent news indicates that the 尚騰 (Shang Teng) automotive group could become the new distributor for several Stellantis brands, thus expanding the presence of these historic names in Asia. This is particularly interesting since brands such as Maserati and Citroën are already represented by other distributors, creating potential overlaps and changes in the market. The source of this information is u-car.com.tw. Stellantis' entry into Taiwan represents a significant opportunity for local consumers to discover and appreciate the elegance and tradition of Italian automotive brands.

