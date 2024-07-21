Taiwan: Stock Market Correction and Investment Strategies

July 20, 2024_ Taiwan's stock market has undergone a significant correction, dropping more than a thousand points in just a few days. Investment experts suggest focusing on stocks that show strong resistance, such as those of Fubon Financial and Dacheng Steel. Despite the correction, some stocks saw increased buying by institutional investors, keeping their prices above the monthly average. Stocks from sectors such as financials, biotech and construction are seen as promising. The newspaper 工商時報 reports it. Analysts recommend a defensive approach, focusing on stocks with low valuation and high yield.