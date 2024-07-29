Taiwan: Stranger Eyes competing at the Venice Film Festival with an innovative soundtrack

29 July 2024_ The film Stranger Eyes has been selected for the official competition of the Venice Film Festival, one of the most prestigious cinematographic events in the world, and is competing for the Golden Lion. The film's soundtrack, composed by the Belgian-Taiwanese Thomas Foguenne, is the result of an international collaboration, recorded both in Brussels and Taipei. Foguenne, known for his compositions that combine electronic, ethnic and classical elements, has already received recognition at renowned festivals such as Locarno and Cannes. The news was reported by taiwannews.com.tw. This film represents an example of how art can overcome borders, uniting talents from different nations and cultures.