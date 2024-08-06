Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Successful launch of scientific rocket 'Polaris' from Tamkang University
August 5, 2024_ Tamkang University successfully launched the scientific rocket 'Polaris' at 6:28 am, at the Pingtung launch site. This represents the launch field's seventh mission, with the Tamkang team having participated in three of these. The rocket, 3.08 meters long and weighing 58 kg, reached a maximum height of about 4 km, lower than the 5.8 km expected due to a problem with the parachute. The news is reported by 自由時報. The project aims to train talents in the field of space engineering and innovative technology in Taiwan.

