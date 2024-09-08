Taiwan: Supporters of Ko Wen-je demonstrate in support of People's Party leader

September 08, 2024_ About 700-800 supporters of the Taiwan People's Party gathered in Taichung to express solidarity with their leader Ko Wen-je, who is currently in pretrial detention for alleged corruption related to a construction project. The protesters, including students and workers, expressed skepticism about the charges and criticized the media for their negative coverage. Some compared Ko's situation to that of other politicians, suggesting that if the current rules were implemented, many more officials could be charged. The demonstration was organized by the Taichung People's Party, which stressed the importance of fair treatment by the justice system. The news was reported by udn.com, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in Taiwan.