Taiwan: Surprising Economic Growth on Global Demand for Technology

October 31, 2024_ Taiwan's economy grew 3.97% in the third quarter of 2024, beating government forecasts thanks to stronger-than-expected exports. Global demand for artificial intelligence and smartphones pushed exports of goods and services to an 8.67% increase. In addition, GDP growth could reach 4.1% for the full year, the highest level in three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), a world leader in chip manufacturing, reported solid financial results, contributing to this economic expansion. The news was reported by 工商時報. Growth is also supported by increased private consumption and infrastructure investment, which is expected to continue until the end of the year.