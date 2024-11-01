Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Surprising Economic Growth on Global Demand for Technology

October 31, 2024_ Taiwan's economy grew 3.97% in the third quarter of 2024, beating government forecasts thanks to stronger-than-expected exports....

Taiwan: Surprising Economic Growth on Global Demand for Technology
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ Taiwan's economy grew 3.97% in the third quarter of 2024, beating government forecasts thanks to stronger-than-expected exports. Global demand for artificial intelligence and smartphones pushed exports of goods and services to an 8.67% increase. In addition, GDP growth could reach 4.1% for the full year, the highest level in three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), a world leader in chip manufacturing, reported solid financial results, contributing to this economic expansion. The news was reported by 工商時報. Growth is also supported by increased private consumption and infrastructure investment, which is expected to continue until the end of the year.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GDP growth could growth titolo growth Surprising Economic growth
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza