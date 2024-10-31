Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Taichung Gas Plant Construction Project Approved

Taiwan: Taichung Gas Plant Construction Project Approved
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
October 30, 2024_ Taiwan Power Company has won approval to build four new gas-fired power plants at the Taichung Power Plant, a significant step toward the island’s energy transition. The project, which will have a total of 5.5 million kilowatts of capacity, will now have to wait for an environmental impact report to be finalized before construction can begin. Despite the approval, there are concerns about the continued presence of coal-fired plants, with some lawmakers fearing that the new gas-fired units will not lead to a real reduction in coal use. The news was reported by 中國時報. The Taichung Power Plant, located in the city of Taichung, is one of Taiwan’s largest coal-fired power plants and the project aims to gradually replace more polluting energy sources with more sustainable options.

in Evidenza