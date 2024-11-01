Taiwan: Taichung Mayor Criticizes Environment Over Power Plant Project Approval

November 1, 2024_ Taichung Mayor Lu Xiuyan has strongly criticized the Ministry of Environment after the approval of the environmental assessment for the second phase of the Taichung Power Plant. Lu said the addition of four new gas-fired power plants does not adequately address concerns about pollution and carbon emissions. The ministry responded by promising strict monitoring of emissions and a commitment to reducing pollution. Lu said that citizens in central Taiwan deserve greater environmental protection and care, highlighting the importance of a more rigorous approach to managing energy resources. This was reported by 中國時報. The Taichung Power Plant is currently the largest in the country and is a significant source of air pollution.