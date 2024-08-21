Taiwan: Tainan Cultural Fair Opening with Niau Preview

August 21, 2024_ The Taiwan Cultural Fair will open on August 23, 2024 in Tainan, showcasing a preview of the Niau project. The event will showcase Taiwan's rich cultural heritage, attracting both local and international visitors. The fair is an important opportunity to promote Taiwanese culture and boost tourism in the region. Tainan, historically known as the first capital of Taiwan, is famous for its rich history and cultural traditions. The news was reported by 自由時報. The fair promises to be a significant event for enhancing Taiwanese culture and engaging the community.