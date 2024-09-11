Taiwan: Taishin and Cathay clash over Shin Kong acquisition

September 10, 2024_ The recent dispute between Taishin Financial and Cathay Financial over the acquisition of Shin Kong Financial has sparked heated debate in Taiwan's financial sector. Shin Kong supporters, including former employees, have taken out newspaper ads to voice their opposition to Cathay's takeover, citing concerns over legal issues involving its largest shareholder, Gu Zhongliang. The dispute centers on unresolved legal cases involving Gu, who has been charged with financial crimes. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the growing tension between the two financial institutions. The Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission will now have to decide whether to clear the takeover, as both sides prepare to step up their campaign to drum up support.