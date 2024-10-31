Taiwan: Taiwan-Australia cultural collaboration renewed through Shay14 train

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:23
October 31, 2024_ The Shay14 train brought Taiwan and Australia together, with a group of Australian volunteers visiting Alishan again to promote...

31 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ The Shay14 train brought Taiwan and Australia together, with a group of Australian volunteers visiting Alishan again to promote cultural exchange between the two countries. This initiative aims to strengthen cultural ties and share experiences between the railway communities of Taiwan and Australia. Alishan, a famous mountainous area in Taiwan, is known for its breathtaking scenery and historic railway. The news was reported by 自由時報. The meeting included activities celebrating the traditions and culture of both countries, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in tourism and culture.

