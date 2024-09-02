Taiwan: Taiwan People's Party Chairman Released Without Bail After Corruption Investigation

September 2, 2024_ Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je has been released without bail after being arrested in connection with an investigation into alleged corruption. A Taipei court decided not to keep him in custody, surprising many observers. Ko's supporters have denounced a disinformation campaign against him, while the party has stressed the importance of transparency in the trial, udn.com reported. The Taiwan People's Party, founded by Ko, is a political party that aims to represent the interests of citizens and promote honest governance.