Taiwan: Taiwan People's Party Chairman Released Without Bail After Corruption Investigation

Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 2, 2024_ Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je has been released without bail after being arrested in connection with an investigation into alleged corruption. A Taipei court decided not to keep him in custody, surprising many observers. Ko's supporters have denounced a disinformation campaign against him, while the party has stressed the importance of transparency in the trial, udn.com reported. The Taiwan People's Party, founded by Ko, is a political party that aims to represent the interests of citizens and promote honest governance.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
