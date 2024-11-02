Taiwan: Taiwan People's Party leader Ko Wen-je remains in pretrial detention for two months

November 1, 2024_ Ko Wen-je, chairman of the People's Party of Taiwan, has been remanded in custody for an additional two months due to an investigation into alleged corruption related to the Jinghua Department Store case. The court ruled that there were sufficient grounds to believe that Ko would destroy evidence or collude with other suspects. The Democratic Progressive Party said it respected the ongoing judicial process. The case has raised concerns about the integrity of Taiwan's judicial system, with the People's Party accusing the government of using the justice system for political reasons, 自由時報 reported. Ko Wen-je is a former mayor of Taipei and a prominent political figure, known for his reformist views and pragmatic approach to politics.