Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Taiwan People's Party leader Ko Wen-je remains in pretrial detention for two months

November 1, 2024_ Ko Wen-je, chairman of the People's Party of Taiwan, has been remanded in custody for an additional two months due to an...

Taiwan: Taiwan People's Party leader Ko Wen-je remains in pretrial detention for two months
02 novembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 1, 2024_ Ko Wen-je, chairman of the People's Party of Taiwan, has been remanded in custody for an additional two months due to an investigation into alleged corruption related to the Jinghua Department Store case. The court ruled that there were sufficient grounds to believe that Ko would destroy evidence or collude with other suspects. The Democratic Progressive Party said it respected the ongoing judicial process. The case has raised concerns about the integrity of Taiwan's judicial system, with the People's Party accusing the government of using the justice system for political reasons, 自由時報 reported. Ko Wen-je is a former mayor of Taipei and a prominent political figure, known for his reformist views and pragmatic approach to politics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
has been remanded Ko Wen je remains been chairman
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza