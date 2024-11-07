Taiwan: Taiwan prepares to maintain friendly relations with US after election

November 6, 2024_ Taiwan plans to maintain friendly relations with the United States after the recent election, according to a senior Taiwanese security official. National Security Bureau Director General Tsai Ming-yen said that Taiwan will work to prevent any provocations from China during the transition of power to the United States. Despite military tensions with Beijing, Taiwan intends to work with international partners to monitor China's military intentions and movements. The source of this information is the Taipei Times. Taiwan, a democratic island that claims its sovereignty, has faced military pressure from China in recent years, making US support crucial.