Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Taiwan prepares to maintain friendly relations with US after election

November 6, 2024_ Taiwan plans to maintain friendly relations with the United States after the recent election, according to a senior Taiwanese...

Taiwan: Taiwan prepares to maintain friendly relations with US after election
07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 6, 2024_ Taiwan plans to maintain friendly relations with the United States after the recent election, according to a senior Taiwanese security official. National Security Bureau Director General Tsai Ming-yen said that Taiwan will work to prevent any provocations from China during the transition of power to the United States. Despite military tensions with Beijing, Taiwan intends to work with international partners to monitor China's military intentions and movements. The source of this information is the Taipei Times. Taiwan, a democratic island that claims its sovereignty, has faced military pressure from China in recent years, making US support crucial.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
US after making US support crucial Taiwan Stati Uniti d'America
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza