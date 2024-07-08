Taiwan: Taiwan stock market hits new all-time highs

July 8, 2024_ Taiwan's stock market reached a new all-time high last week, closing at 23,556 points on Friday. Experts expect the index to remain between 23,628 and 23,000 points until the TSMC conference on July 18. Six sectors, including stocks related to TSMC, Apple, Tesla, robotics, energy and biotechnology, are expected to grow. According to 廖婉婷, general manager of 統一投顧, and 鄭文賢, general manager of 元富投顧, the market may experience a slight correction at the beginning of the week.工商時報 reports it. The release of US CPI and core CPI data this week could further influence the market.