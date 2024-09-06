Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Taiwanese Artist Promotes Roman Church Art to Inspire Students

September 6, 2024_ A group of Taiwanese artists and academics, led by professor and artist Dai Chia-Ju, recently visited Rome to explore the art of...

Taiwan: Taiwanese Artist Promotes Roman Church Art to Inspire Students
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 6, 2024_ A group of Taiwanese artists and academics, led by professor and artist Dai Chia-Ju, recently visited Rome to explore the art of Catholic churches. The goal is to gather material for a new book that aims to change the educational approach in Taiwan, where art is often overlooked in favor of science. Dai, who studied art in Florence, emphasized the importance of first-hand experiences to inspire students and improve their understanding of art. The news was reported by udn.com. The new book, titled "Supreme Beauty," aims to showcase the art of Roman churches and will be published in 2025, helping to strengthen cultural ties between Taiwan and Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
who studied art art articolo ties between Taiwan
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza