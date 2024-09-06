Taiwan: Taiwanese Artist Promotes Roman Church Art to Inspire Students

September 6, 2024_ A group of Taiwanese artists and academics, led by professor and artist Dai Chia-Ju, recently visited Rome to explore the art of Catholic churches. The goal is to gather material for a new book that aims to change the educational approach in Taiwan, where art is often overlooked in favor of science. Dai, who studied art in Florence, emphasized the importance of first-hand experiences to inspire students and improve their understanding of art. The news was reported by udn.com. The new book, titled "Supreme Beauty," aims to showcase the art of Roman churches and will be published in 2025, helping to strengthen cultural ties between Taiwan and Italy.