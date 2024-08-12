Taiwan: Taiwanese Engineer Sentenced for Running Gambling Site

August 11, 2024_ A group of engineers who graduated from prestigious Taiwan universities have been convicted of creating a gambling site that handled more than NT$4.7 billion in bets. The main defendant, an engineer named 詹, was sentenced to six months in prison, while three other members of the group received five-month sentences, all suspended for three years. Investigations revealed that the group operated from a processing center in New Taipei, managing various aspects of the site, including user registration and design. The source of this news is 自由時報. Authorities also confiscated the illicit proceeds, amounting to NT$150,000 and NT$50,000 for the two main defendants.