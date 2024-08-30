Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Taiwanese Films Win at Venice Film Festival 2024

Taiwan: Taiwanese Films Win at Venice Film Festival 2024
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 30, 2024_ This year, the Venice International Film Festival has seen an exceptional participation of Taiwanese works, with seven films in competition. Among the titles in competition, "The Silent Diary" and "The Voyage of Dreams" stand out, both co-produced with countries such as Italy and France. In addition, five Taiwanese works have been selected for the immersive section of the festival, demonstrating the growing influence of Taiwanese culture in the international film scene. The news was reported by udn.com. The festival, which takes place from August 28 to September 7, represents an important platform for Taiwanese cinema, highlighting the synergy between technology and cultural creativity.

