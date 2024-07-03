Taiwan: Taiwanese fishing vessel seized by Chinese coast guard

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
13:30
03 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
2 July 2024_ A Taiwanese fishing vessel, the 'Da Jin Man 88', was seized by the Chinese coast guard while operating off the coast of Kinmen. The incident occurred after the vessel entered Chinese territorial waters during the prohibited fishing season. Six crew members, including the Taiwanese captain and five Indonesian workers, were taken to the port of Weitou in China's Fujian province. The Taiwan Coast Guard sent two ships to try to intercept the fishing vessel, but to no avail. The newspaper 自由時報 reports it. Taiwanese authorities are now trying to negotiate the release of the crew and ship through diplomatic channels.

