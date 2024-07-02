Taiwan: Taoyuan Film Festival celebrates Italy with 'There's Still Tomorrow'

1 July 2024_ The Taoyuan Film Festival, now in its eleventh edition, will be held from 16 August 2024, with a theme dedicated to 'migration'. Among the opening films, 'There's Still Tomorrow' stands out, an Italian film that triumphed at the Rome Film Festival and won the 'Silver Ribbon' as best film of the year. Directed and starring Paola Cortellesi, the film tells the story of an Italian mother who faces post-war difficulties. The closing of the festival will be entrusted to 'Lubo', a film that participated in the official competition of the Venice Film Festival. Setn.com reports it. The festival promises to offer a rich selection of films that explore the theme of migration through different cultural perspectives.