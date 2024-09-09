Taiwan: Taoyuan Tourism Growth Despite Challenges

September 08, 2024_ Despite an overall decline in domestic tourism, Taoyuan is showing signs of growth in its tourism sector, with a 36% increase in tourism value compared to the previous year. According to a report by TPOC, Taichung, Taipei and Kaohsiung remain the most popular cities, while Taoyuan, despite having less visibility online, is actively working to improve its tourism offerings. Initiatives include international collaborations and the creation of integrated tour packages with other cities in northern Taiwan. The source of this information is storm.mg, which highlights how local government policies are starting to yield positive results in Taoyuan's tourism sector.