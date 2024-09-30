Taiwan: Tax Law Amendment Proposal Under Discussion in Parliament

September 29, 2024_ Taiwan lawmakers are pushing for a revision of the tax law, calling on the Ministry of Finance to submit a draft amendment before the opening of the parliamentary session. The ministry has already submitted a report to parliament, highlighting the need to revise the tax distribution criteria to ensure fair distribution of resources. However, due to diverging opinions among local authorities, a consensus is needed before proceeding with the proposal. The source of this news is 自由時報. The revision aims to improve public finance management and ensure balance in regional development, addressing historical challenges of consensus in previous legislative amendments.