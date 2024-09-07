Taiwan: Tax Reform Needed to Tackle the AI Era

September 6, 2024_ Taiwan is at a crucial crossroads for its economy, with the need to reform its tax system to attract foreign investment and support innovation. The government, represented by Premier Su Tseng-chang and Finance Minister Chang Ching-sen, has recognized the importance of a transparent and competitive tax environment, but old tax laws remain a stumbling block. Industry professionals, such as tax lawyer Wang Jian-an, warn that uncertainty and lack of clarity in tax regulations are driving international companies away from Taiwan. The source of this information is ettoday.net. Tax reform is seen as a critical step to ensure that Taiwan can fully capitalize on the opportunities afforded by artificial intelligence and remain globally competitive.