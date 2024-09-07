Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Tax Reform Needed to Tackle the AI Era

September 6, 2024_ Taiwan is at a crucial crossroads for its economy, with the need to reform its tax system to attract foreign investment and...

Taiwan: Tax Reform Needed to Tackle the AI Era
07 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 6, 2024_ Taiwan is at a crucial crossroads for its economy, with the need to reform its tax system to attract foreign investment and support innovation. The government, represented by Premier Su Tseng-chang and Finance Minister Chang Ching-sen, has recognized the importance of a transparent and competitive tax environment, but old tax laws remain a stumbling block. Industry professionals, such as tax lawyer Wang Jian-an, warn that uncertainty and lack of clarity in tax regulations are driving international companies away from Taiwan. The source of this information is ettoday.net. Tax reform is seen as a critical step to ensure that Taiwan can fully capitalize on the opportunities afforded by artificial intelligence and remain globally competitive.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Taiwan form attract foreign investment such as tax
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza