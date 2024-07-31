Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Tensions between China and Taiwan, 15 negotiations without agreement

July 31, 2024_ Relations between China and Taiwan have soured again, with 15 negotiating meetings failing to lead to an agreement. Experts warn that...

July 31, 2024_ Relations between China and Taiwan have soured again, with 15 negotiating meetings failing to lead to an agreement. Experts warn that the next few weeks will be crucial for the geopolitical situation in the region. Despite attempts at dialogue, differences between the two sides remain significant, fueling concerns about a possible deterioration in relations. The source of this news is 中國時報. The tension between China and Taiwan is historically complex, with Taiwan considering itself a sovereign state, while China considers it part of its territory.

