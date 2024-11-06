Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Texas Seeks to Attract TSMC with Investment Incentives
06 novembre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
November 6, 2024_ Texas Governor Greg Abbott is set to visit Taiwan to discuss the possibility of moving TSMC's investments from Arizona to Texas, offering better water and power conditions. Samsung Display recently sought support from TSMC to meet Apple's manufacturing demands, highlighting TSMC's strategic importance in the semiconductor industry. Advantech Chairman Yang Jianmeng highlighted Taiwan's crucial role in the global semiconductor supply chain, thanks to decades of technological innovation. The competition to attract TSMC is intensifying, with Texas seeking to present more advantageous policies for the Taiwanese giant. The news is reported by 工商時報. TSMC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, is the world's leading semiconductor manufacturer, which is essential to the global technology industry.

