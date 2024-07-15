Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: The Army Honor Guard performs for the first time outside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall

July 15, 2024_ The Taiwan Army Honor Guard performed a training demonstration outside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall for the first time, marking...

Taiwan: The Army Honor Guard performs for the first time outside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 15, 2024_ The Taiwan Army Honor Guard performed a training demonstration outside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall for the first time, marking the end of 44 years of service inside the main hall. The event took place on Democracy Boulevard, attracting large numbers of spectators. The decision to move the demonstration outside is part of an initiative by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Defense to promote transitional justice and reduce the cult of personality. The day coincides with the 37th anniversary of the end of martial law, with President Lai Ching-te and Premier Cho Jung-tai visiting the National Archives to inspect the disclosure of political documents. 自由時報 reports that Lai Ching-te stressed the importance of making historical documents public to understand the truth and promote democracy. The visit also included a review of documents related to the 228 incident and martial law.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
main hall service inside Chiang Kai shek Memorial Hall end
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza