Taiwan: The Army Honor Guard performs for the first time outside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall

July 15, 2024_ The Taiwan Army Honor Guard performed a training demonstration outside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall for the first time, marking the end of 44 years of service inside the main hall. The event took place on Democracy Boulevard, attracting large numbers of spectators. The decision to move the demonstration outside is part of an initiative by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Defense to promote transitional justice and reduce the cult of personality. The day coincides with the 37th anniversary of the end of martial law, with President Lai Ching-te and Premier Cho Jung-tai visiting the National Archives to inspect the disclosure of political documents. 自由時報 reports that Lai Ching-te stressed the importance of making historical documents public to understand the truth and promote democracy. The visit also included a review of documents related to the 228 incident and martial law.