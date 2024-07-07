Taiwan: The first run of the Alishan tourist train inaugurated

7 July 2024_ The first run of the Alishan tourist train was inaugurated yesterday, departing from Chiayi station at 10 in the morning. The 72...

7 July 2024_ The first run of the Alishan tourist train was inaugurated yesterday, departing from Chiayi station at 10 in the morning. The 72 kilometer long route takes passengers from an altitude of 30 meters up to 2216 meters to Alishan Station. This train offers tourists a unique experience, passing through breathtaking landscapes and lush forests. The initiative aims to promote tourism in the mountainous Alishan region, famous for its natural panoramas and cultural traditions. The Merit Times reports it. The Alishan tourist train is an important attraction for visitors, contributing to local economic development.