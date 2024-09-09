Taiwan: 'TRENDY TAIPEI' Event in Taipei Under Criticism

September 08, 2024_ The 'TRENDY TAIPEI' event, organized by the Taipei government with a budget of over NT$40 million, ended with a lower attendance than expected. Despite the presence of some concerts, citizens reported confusion and lack of appeal, with the number of attendees far from the 30,000 people declared. City Councilor Lin Yan-feng questioned the veracity of the attendance figures and called for a rigorous review of the budget for future events. The source of this information is news.ltn.com.tw. The event highlighted the need to improve the planning and promotion of similar events in Taipei, to avoid disappointment and ensure a real economic impact.