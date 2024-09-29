Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Tropical Storm Koinu Warning Approaching

September 29, 2024_ Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued a maritime warning for Tropical Storm Koinu, which is approaching the...

Taiwan: Tropical Storm Koinu Warning Approaching
29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued a maritime warning for Tropical Storm Koinu, which is approaching the island nation. The storm, currently located between 22 and 23 kilometers, is expected to intensify as it heads toward Taiwan, bringing heavy rains to eastern and southern regions. The CWA warned that the storm may cross Taiwan due to its westward drift, increasing its intensity. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of citizens, the Taipei Times reported. The CWA is the government agency responsible for weather forecasting and weather-related emergencies in Taiwan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cwa warned that Cwa Local authorities Taiwan
Vedi anche
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza