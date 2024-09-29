Taiwan: Tropical Storm Koinu Warning Approaching

September 29, 2024_ Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued a maritime warning for Tropical Storm Koinu, which is approaching the island nation. The storm, currently located between 22 and 23 kilometers, is expected to intensify as it heads toward Taiwan, bringing heavy rains to eastern and southern regions. The CWA warned that the storm may cross Taiwan due to its westward drift, increasing its intensity. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of citizens, the Taipei Times reported. The CWA is the government agency responsible for weather forecasting and weather-related emergencies in Taiwan.